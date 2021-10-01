ACLU of Louisiana speaking out against Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office mistreatment of black residents

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The ACLU of Louisiana is now speaking out against the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office for use of force in situations. They also discussed last night’s officer-involved shooting in Marrero.

A car chase in Marrero last night between 52-year old Marlon Boudoin and Jefferson Parish Sheriff deputies ended on Barataria Boulevard and 4th Street with Boudoin being shot. One deputy was treated for a fractured hand suffered during one of the times Boudoin rammed his car. The suspect’s in the hospital with minor injuries.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said, “He’s actually on parole until 2027. As of right now with numerous charges and unfortunately he was arrested by us just about two weeks ago and released since that period of time so we’ve had numerous problems with the same individual as of recently.”

JPSO reports during the pursuit, Boudoin used his vehicle as a weapon to harm deputies, and deputies discharged their firearms at Boudoin. The ACLU of Louisiana says incidents like this must be thoroughly investigated.

“JPSO doesn’t wear body cameras and that effectively means that a narrative that goes down in a police report can be virtually unchallenged,” Nora Ahmed, Legal Director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana said.

The ACLU says they currently have four cases against JPSO involving mistreatment of black residents and they are investigating lack of oversight and accountability.

“We will challenge them if they don’t come forward and be transparent about a particular incident,” she said.

The big issue they say is JPSO doesn’t use body cameras.

“In the absence of body cams it is very difficult for the people, the tax payers to know what exactly is going on,” Ahmed said.

She went on to say, “Sheriff Lopinto has a sufficient budget to make sure those body cams are put in place. These stops, these searches, these seizures, these killings. We need to understand what the data shows,” she said.

We reached out to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office for a statement on the ACLU’s accusations, and so far we haven’t received a statement.

Boudoin was arrested on two counts of attempted burglary, one count of theft, one count of attempted theft, and one count of aggravated flight from an officer. Additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.