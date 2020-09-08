ACLU of Louisiana responds to comments made by Congressman Clay Higgins

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – Congressman Clay Higgins is still dealing with responses to a post that can be found below:

It goes on to read, ‘one way ticket fellas. Have your affairs in order.’

me? I wouldn’t even spill my beer. I’d drop any ten of you where you stand.

If you show yourselves aggressively natured and armed in my presence —- that’s where your journey will end.

The ACLU of Louisiana is entering the fray and asking for a censure against Rep. Clay Higgins after they say his quote is a threat to shoot protesters.

The ACLU of Louisiana released this statement from ACLU of Louisiana executive director Alanah Odoms Hebert:

Amid ongoing protests against the killing of Trayford Pellerin by police, the American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana urged the House of Representatives to censure U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins for comments threatening violence against protesters. In a Facebook post accompanied by a photo of armed Black men, Rep. Higgins wrote, “One way ticket fellas…Have your affairs in order…I’d drop any 10 of you where you stand.” “Lafayette is a community that is grieving and rightfully demanding justice, and such calls for change should never be met by racist threats or intimidation. Representative Higgins’ racist and reprehensible threat to shoot protesters harkens back to the darkest days of racial terror in our country and should be publicly censured by the U.S. House of Representatives. Protesting injustice is a fundamental right and a cherished tradition that’s been used by Americans of every generation to move our country forward and push for positive change. The people of Lafayette have a right to make their voices heard without fear of intimidation or arrest. The ACLU of Louisiana will continue to stand with all those demanding justice and an end to police violence against people of color.” The ACLU of Louisiana supports the demands of the Lafayette Parish NAACP, including ending Qualified Immunity for police officers; creating a citizen law enforcement oversight committee; establishing substantive and meaningful police reform; hosting weekly Lafayette Police Community Relations Committee meetings until a plan is developed; and creating a minority affairs task force.