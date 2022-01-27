You can move into a landmark-of-a-location in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – It’s a hardware store and more.

It’s a Louisiana lesson in life.

It’s Harry’s Ace Hardware.

A landmark-of-a-location on Magazine Street in New Orleans.

The shelves are stocked with history here.

And WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says, the store, it’s about to be history.

After 100 years, Harry’s is going out of business.

The building was originally a showroom for cars.

Then a pie factory.

Now Harry’s has been sold.

They’ll convert it into apartments and shops.

It’s a prime-time address for all that.

If a hardware store is the kind of place you love, Harry’s is re-writing the relationship.

Moving on.

And giving you the chance, to move on – in.