Acadian Ambulance teams with Louisiana NAACP to train future EMTs

LAFAYETTE, La. — This week, Acadian Ambulance and the Louisiana NAACP launched a scholarshipinitiative to train Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) in New Orleans and other cities around the state.

The program honors the contributions of Acadian’s African American team members – both past and present.

Acadian Ambulance, the nation’s largest employee-owned ambulance service, serves 35 parishes in Louisiana, including Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard, Tangipahoa and St. Tammany.

“We believe this initiative is so much more than workforce development,” said Acadian Chairman and CEO Richard Zuschlag. “This is an opportunity for caring individuals to enter a fulfilling and rewarding career in emergency medicine and care for their fellow citizens.

“We are grateful to partner with the NAACP to specifically reach out to the African American community to offer these scholarships.”

The initial program will fund 40 full scholarships for EMT students in the New Orleans area but Acadian plans to immediately expand the initiative to include students in Lake Charles, Houma, Baton Rouge and Alexandria.

“This is a win/win for the whole State,” said Dr. Michael McClanahan, president of the Louisiana NAACP state conference. “And New Orleans is the best place to kick it off.”

The 14-week online hybrid class offers students the opportunity to continue to work while taking online, on-demand, EMT classes. The classes start April 1st and are conducted by Acadian’s National EMS Academy and are accredited through the South Louisiana Community College system.

Upon graduating and passing the National Registry exam, the successful candidates will become full-time EMTs. The average starting salary for an Acadian EMT is $35,000, while paramedics earn an average of $63,000 annually.

Tuition is typically around $2,000, but Acadian is offering 40 students the chance to receive full scholarships. Acadian offers a similar program for EMT’s wishing to attend paramedic school.

To learn more about Acadian’s EMT scholarship program or to apply for a scholarship, visit AcadianAmbulance.com/NAACP