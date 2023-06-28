METAIRIE, La (WGNO) ––– With both the Fourth of July and Essence Fest on the horizon, AAA predicted more than two million more people will travel this weekend.

While the boost in travelers is welcome news, it’s undercut by strong storms and staffing shortages, causing delays and cancelations across the country. It’s something United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said is the FAA’s fault for reducing arrivals and departures by 40-75%.

AAA suggested one way you could save some cash and avoid stress if you experience any delays or cancelations is to skip bringing a checked bag. That way, you don’t have to worry about anything getting lost if you need to change your flight plan.

For more travel tips, visit the AAA website here.

