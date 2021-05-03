Mascara to kitty litter to cookies & milk: science fair gold at this school

International School of Louisiana science students bring home the blue ribbons

NEW ORLEANS – The halls are alive.

With the sound of science.

Sounds like middle school students really know what they’re talking about.

WGNO’s Bill Wood is talking about top trophies for students at the International School of Louisiana.

They know how to ask questions.

Questions about mascara?

Questions about a kitty litter box and how to make it smell better.

Questions about milk and cookies, even.

They are curious.

That’s why they brought home some of the top awards from both a citywide and a schoolwide science fair.

International School of Louisiana is a good.

From the first day of kindergarten, these students study and speak in Spanish.

Or they study and speak in French.

And of course, you know what language they really know how to speak.

That’s the international language.

Science.