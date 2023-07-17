NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Powerball jackpot prize continues to climb since no one has matched all six numbers during Saturday’s drawing.

The winning Powerball numbers from Saturday, July 15 were: 02, 09, 43, 55, and 57 with the Powerball 18.

The jackpot now sits at $900 million with the cash option of $65 million.

The winning numbers from the Mega Millions drawing on Friday, July 14 were: 10, 24, 48, 51, and 66, with the megaplier 15 and a prize of $560 million. The winning Lotto numbers from Saturday, July 15 were: 5, 9, 20, 22, 28, and 41 with a jackpot of $975,000.

The next Powerball drawing is set for Monday, July 17 and tickets are $2.

