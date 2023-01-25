NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – When she first ran for her high school student council, her campaign slogan was simple.

It was, WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood remembers, “A Vote for Me is a Vote for You.”

That’s because her name is Christina You.

She’s been serving her student council now for four years.

And as she says, “I’m still serving.”

Christina You is a student at Ben Franklin High School.

She’s an 18-year-old high school senior and a star student.

From co-captain of the Society of the Women Engineers to All-State Orchestra, she’s played violin since she was a kindergartener to a perfect score on the ACT college entrance test.

Bill Wood wonders, “when I take the ACT, how can I get a perfect score?”

Christina brought back the Blue Ribbon from the Aspen Challenge where teenagers traveled to Colorado to design solutions for problems like climate change.

Turns out a vote for Christina You is a vote for all of us.