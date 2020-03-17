A visit to some of NOLA’s restaurants on the last dine-in day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The statewide closure of restaurants may have come as a surprise to some, but not many in t he restaurant business. In fact, at Cafe' Navarre in Lakeview, they were closed today, but promised to open tomorrow with a takeout menu.

That's not the option all restaurants are taking like over at Lil' Dizzy's in Treme. Owner Wayne Baquet said, "As far as having my restaurant just to do takeout. I don''t think I'm that interested in that. I don't see it being profitable at all"

Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser says while the steps for public safety are necessary, they come with a cost to people in the service industry.

"A lot of people will lay off some of the restaurants will lay off people because of the lack of business and what is going to be the plan for some kind of compensation," said Nungesser.

Chandra Chifici of Deanie's Restaurants echoed that concern, "We employ a lot of people at all 3 locations and some of them have been with us for years and we're just as concerned about their health and safety but we also know that people need a job.

To that end, the plan at Deanie's is to keep as many people employed as possible by continuing to serve- but safely for the community.

"We'll be able to do full service to the customers curbside as we can to be compliant with everything the governor wants us to do, said Chifici.