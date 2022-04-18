NEW ORLEANS (WGNO— While many were enjoying the Easter holiday, more than a dozen people were shot in New Orleans.

Dr. Ashraf Esmail is the Program Coordinator of Criminal Justice at Dillard University and he’s speaking about the trouble with pinning down the gun violence we’re seeing weekly in our city.

According to Esmail, “Logically you just don’t see there, why are people behaving this way? The logic isn’t there. So the explanation to why this is occurring you just can’t put your finger on it. We aren’t coming up with solutions because the numbers are getting worse every week. It seems like minor scuffles, things that don’t seem that relevant, and yet people are shooting and killing each other over these things, look at the things we saw over the weekend we can’t even find a motive”

Beginning on Friday morning, the NOPD reported 10 shooting incidents with 13 victims, including one homicide. Earlier Monday, an armed robbery at the abandoned military base on Poland Ave.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell saw asked about the violence and the NOPD’s VCATE unit designed to address violent crime in the city.

“Most recent arrests can be aligned with the VCATE strategy so right now to pivot as necessary but stay very focused on a strategy which proves to be effective which is demonstrated in the many arrests that the New Orleans Police Department have made,” said Cantrell.