A trio of new king cakes: which one will make you think pink?

From the folks who've been feeding New Orleans for 75 years

NEW ORLEANS – It’s new.

It’s pink.

It’s the pink king cake created by the culinary geniuses at Brennan’s, the New Orleans restaurant with 75 years of history in the kitchen.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says the pink cake is just one of three Brennan’s is serving up this Carnival season.

One is tradional.

One is black and gold, a tribute to New Orleans own beloved Saints football team.

But the pink king cake really takes the cake.

It’s strawberry cream cheese.

You can get one.

You can get all three.

They’re ready for you to take a bite , just click right here please.

