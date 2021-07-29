Her Louisiana story makes Olympic world history

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – At the Olympics, her hopes are for history.

That’s where she’s headed.

Nicole Ahsinger is only the second woman to ever go to back-to-back Olympic games in the sport of Trampoline Gymnastics.

She competed internationally for a decade.

Now, she’s a 23-year-old trampoline superstar.

WGNO’s Bill Wood has her story.

Her trampoline takes her into history.

Nicole says, “it’s been my childhood dream to go the Olympics, after Rio and now in Tokyo.”

She leaves her family cheerleading her all the way.

Although it’s not always been just that way.

Nicole says, “my mom was an artistic gymnast and she didn’t want me to get the same pounding on my body, my dad just saw this little girl who wanted to be gymnast and he brought me to a trampoline gym and fell in love with it immediately.”

The trampoline was invented in the USA.

Sorry to say, Team USA is not number one in the sport.

Not yet, at least.

Not until Nicole Ahsinger comes in for a final landing.