NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Here’s a wild story about a New Orleans Chef who is now an author of a new cookbook, but they won’t be arriving anytime soon because they are currently lost at sea. WGNO’s Kenny Lopez explains how all this became a recipe for disaster.

“About a week ago, I got a call from someone at the publishing company,” Mason Hereford, Chef/Owner of “Turkey and the Wolf” said.

It was an unexpected call that Mason Hereford, the owner of popular sandwich spot, “Turkey and the Wolf” got about his new soon-to-be-released book, “Flavor Trippin’ in New Orleans. What he heard tripped him out!

“She called to tell me that a big cargo ship had an incident with foul weather and had knocked over shipping containers. Some went into the ocean and other collapsed on each other. I’m not completely sure what happened to the books,” he said.

Mason’s books were on the Madrid Bridge shipping cargo ship in the Atlantic Ocean. His cookbooks are made up of special recipes from his restaurant. Now with them lost at sea, he is left with a sinking feeling.

“This is totally bizarre. We have to delay some things and it doesn’t launch as fast. I do feel bad for those who ordered the book and aren’t going to get it as soon,” Hereford said.

In the meantime you can still preorder his book, and you can now get it in June.

“I think this incident put out the fact that the book exists in front of a few new audiences,” he said.

Hereford went on to say, “I didn’t realize this event was so newsworthy. There’s been so much wild and depressing news floating around. At least it is wild news with no dark side, and luckily no one was injured.”

And just maybe his true story of his cookbooks lost at sea could make for a neat next book.

Hereford has another restaurant in New Orleans, “Molly’s Rise and Shine,” which is located at 2368 Magazine Street. “Turkey and the Wolf” is located in the Irish Channel neighborhood at 739 Jackson Avenue.

For more information about his cookbook, “Flavor Trippin’ In New Orleans,” click HERE.

For more information about “Turkey and the Wolf,” click HERE. “Turkey and the Wolf” was a James Beard Semifinalist for “Best New Restaurant in America” and Mason Hereford was a finalist for “Best Chef: South.”