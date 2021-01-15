A Saints fan is forever. Forever Amen

In life and in death

NEW ORLEANS – When you’re a fan of the New Orleans Saints, the game goes on.

That’s forever.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says that means even your funeral can be all about your favorite NFL team.

Just ask Patrick Schoen.

He loves the Saints.

And so do the people who do business with him.

Patrick is in the funeral business.

His family is fifth generation.

Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home, 3827 Canal Street in New Orleans.

The Schoen Family has been in the business since 1874.

That’s almost a century and a half.

Patrick Schoen knows his hometown, all right.

And he knows his hometown football team.

Of course, that’s the New Orleans Saints.

And he knows Saints fans are not just for now.

They are forever.

Patrick Schoen and his team provide a Saints funeral.

With a glassic gold, black and gold casket.

It even has a fleur-de-lis inside.

And for cremated remains, there’s the fleur-de-lis urn.

It’s black and gold, made of copper.

Even the funeral flowers get ready for some football.

Ashes to ashes.

Touchdown to touchdown.

Saints fans really are forever.

Here.

And in the hereafter.