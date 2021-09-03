A passion for cooking and helping: Kenner man feeding families out of his front yard

KENNER (WGNO)—Kenner got hit hard by Hurricane Ida and people living there are still picking up the pieces with the help of great neighbors.

“It’s gone, I’m moving out,” David Westbrook, Kenner Resident said.

Westbrook has lived on California Avenue in Kenner for 55 years. He’s saying goodbye to his home.

“I got to start my whole life over, I don’t have anything here,” he said.

Because of Hurricane Ida— a giant tree destroyed his home and totaled his car.

“It is a big mess,” Westbrook said.

But he thinks it is a sign from his mom who died eight months ago.

“I told all my friends with this hurricane coming, if this house doesn’t get destroyed then my mom wants me to stay, but if it gets destroyed, my mom wants me to start a new life,” he said.

To help David, his family has set up a GoFundMe account under his name.

While David’s starting a new life, miles away on East Louisiana State Drive in Kenner, there’s a man who’s helping others rebuild their lives through food.

“I knew I could feed the masses, so I’m working on feeding people,” Bradley Burdett said.

Burdett sure does have cooking in his blood.

“My mom had a restaurant in Metairie called Pam’s Place, so I grew up around a restaurant. I just got a passion for cooking,” he said.

A passion for cooking and a passion for helping.

“I want to be able to give to other people because I was very fortunate,” he said.

If you’d like to pick up a free meal, you can at 428 East Louisiana State Drive in Kenner.