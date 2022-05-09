And now on the national TV contest 'BBQ Brawl'

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Like a meat-loving massage therapist, he knows how to rub you the right way.

When it comes to barbecue, at his outdoor kitchen in New Orleans, nobody comes close to cooking like James Cruse.

James is exceptionally, extremely, big on the pig.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says barbecue is life for James Cruse.

With his 50-pound trophy to prove it, he’s the Barbecue World Champ.

And, he’s the Whole Hog National Champion.

Bill Wood observes, “In the world of professional barbecuing, you won the Super Bowl and the World Series.

James Cruse says, “This is the big boy, this is the one everybody wants to win every year.”

Now, at the age of 45, James begins to look back on his barbecue beginnings.

That was when he was 20.

At a Labor Day picnic with his family.

That’s when he started his relationship with a rack of ribs.

It’s slow food served in the fast lane.

And that serves James Cruse up like a four-course, fine-dinner as a contestant on the national TV show, BBQ Brawl, which you can watch by just clicking right here, please.

It’s a contest that pits pitmasters against each other.

And it’s a battle to be America’s best.

Grilling is not just for chilling anymore.

It’s for champions.

And for James Cruse.

It’s for life.

And for dinner.