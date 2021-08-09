A New Orleans mom begged her son to get the COVID vaccine

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Tarsha Bradstreet takes a seat at Cafe Reconcile.
It’s where her son Josh was working, interning actually.
Until he got sick and a few nights ago, died from COVID.
WGNO’s Bill Wood interviewed Josh Contreras last month in a story about Cafe Reconcile.
It’s the place where kids from sixteen to twenty-four reconcile their lives and learn the restaurant business.
That’s why Josh was here.
Tasha begged her son to get the COVID vaccine.
He did not.
Her mission is now a message to save lives.
Josh’s family has set up a GoFundMe for his funeral.