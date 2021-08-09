A New Orleans mom begged her son to get the COVID vaccine

Her mission is now a message to save lives

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Tarsha Bradstreet takes a seat at Cafe Reconcile.

It’s where her son Josh was working, interning actually.

Until he got sick and a few nights ago, died from COVID.

WGNO’s Bill Wood interviewed Josh Contreras last month in a story about Cafe Reconcile.

It’s the place where kids from sixteen to twenty-four reconcile their lives and learn the restaurant business.

That’s why Josh was here.

Tasha begged her son to get the COVID vaccine.

He did not.

Josh’s family has set up a GoFundMe for his funeral.