NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Hear here.

And a lot you can here for free.

It’s the Crescent City Chamber Music Festival.

For tickets and everything you need to know, just click right here please.

There will be seven free public concerts around town.

You’ll never hear the same song twice.

You can dress for comfort.

Come in your shorts and t-shirts.

No tuxedos or evening gowns are required.

All you need to do is sit back and listen.