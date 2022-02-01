NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Deelightful Roux, a new cooking school at Southern Food & Beverage Museum (SOFAB) is celebrating its grand opening on February 1st.

Deelightful Roux School of Cooking will offer hands-on interactive cooking experiences from Chef Dwynesha Lavigne. Classes will be offered from 11am to 1pm on Monday, Thursday, and Friday. Chef Lavigne will offer interactive classes on creole and Cajun cuisine. The Cajun classes will showcase Maque Choux with Tasso, Cajun Gumbo, Bananas Foster, Fresh Tomato Salad, Creole Jambalaya, and other traditional dishes.

For more information, please call 504-569-0405. To register for a class, click HERE.