NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is dead after being hit by a RTA bus in the Central Business District late Saturday night (Mar. 4th).

According to authorities, the incident happened at around 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of Canal Street and Elk Place.

A bus driver had just finished loading passengers on to the bus before taking off when passengers alerted him to stop. The driver exited the bus to find the victim had been stuck by the back of the bus.

The man died on the scene. The New Orleans Police Department is investigating.

We reached out to RTA for a statement on the status of the bus driver, we’re still waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it is released.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.