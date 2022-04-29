Thibodaux is his name and his hometown

THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) – His name is Thibodaux.

And he lives in Thibodaux.

He’s Kerry Thibodaux from Thibodaux, Louisiana.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood wants you to know that Kerry Thibodaux is the guy with the guitar who found music at the Bourgeois Meat Market.

Somewhere between the sausage and the world’s best beef jerky, the Kerry Thibodaux Band signs up for their signature song,

It’s the Bourgeois Boudin Song.

Bill Wood asks Kerry Thibodaux, “did you think a meat market would put you on the map as a musician?”

Kerry Thibodaux answers, “not at all, I started writing music in 2016, I wanted to write stuff about the local area.”

In real life, Kerry’s got a day job as an IT guy with an oil company.

From boats to bars, he’s been singing since he was eleven.

The Kerry Thibodaux Band performs this Sunday at the Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair.

It’s from April 28 through May 1.

There, Kerry Thibodaux moves to the microphone to tell you.

This is Thibodaux.

He name.

And his hometown.



