A Lifetime Achievement honor for NOLA radio’s Papa Smurf

NEW ORLEANS-- If you've listened to the radio in New Orleans, chances are you've heard Greg Vigne aka "Papa Smurf."

His smooth baritone has ruled our airwaves for the past 40 years, and he was just honored by the Louisiana Broadcasters Association with its Lifetime Achievement Award.

Papa Smurf receiving award from Louisiana Association of Broadcasters (LAB Photo)

What you probably didn't know about "Papa Smurf" was his early desire to be on the radio. I can say a childhood dream. "I used to go to sleep with a radio under my pillow saying one day I think I can do that and the rest is history," said Vigne.

The history he's written has been an entire career at a couple of different radio stations, but all in his hometown.

KMEZ-FM 102.9 radio's Papa Smurf(LeBron Joseph photo)

Vigne said, "It really feels great that I didn't have to pick up a family and move from city to city, state to state, that's a good feeling to have so many people know you, see you and love what you do"

Papa Smurf can be heard Mon-Fri 9 am-2 pm on KMEZ-FM 102.9.