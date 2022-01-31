Haydel's Bakery serves a New Orleans king cake with a thrown

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s one of kind.

Of course, it comes from Haydel’s Bakery.

The Louisiana institution that’s been in business for 63 years.

Haydel’s ships sweet stuff across the country and around the world.

And this year, sweet success hits a new high.

It’s Haydel’s contribution to Carnival Season with a king cake that’s like no other.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is LIVE at Haydel’s with the brains behind the masterpiece, owner and baker-in-chief, Dave Haydel.

You can take a bite.

And take home one of the little, collectible, porcelain porta-potties at Haydel’s Bakery.

And there’s a king cake served with a miniature Gallier Hall. the historic former City Hall and the location for a tradition of Mardi Gras toasts.

The address for Haydel’s Bakery is 4037 Jefferson Highway.

The phone number is (504) 837-0190.