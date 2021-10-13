A group effort brings black lab to safety from Algiers canal

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Last week, several humane organizations and individuals rescued a frightened black lab from an Algiers canal.

On Wednesday, October 6, Brenda Becnel, an employee with 5th District Savings Bank, located on the corner of General Collins and General DeGaulle, noticed a medium-sized black lab had gotten into the Magellan Canal that runs behind her office.

Becnel called for help when she realized the high cement walls that line the banks of the canal prevented the dog from jumping out.

The LaSPCA and the Humane Society of Louisiana both showed up at the same time to render aid to the dog.

The water was up to the dog’s chest and part of his chin. The SPCA was able to place a cable that was attached to a control pole, around the dog’s neck.

Jeff Dorson with the Humane Society was able to lower himself into the canal and approach the dog. The dog, fortunately, appeared friendly, but frightened. Using the control pole, Mr. Dorson was able to lead the dog to a lower point of the canal, where they were able to walk up an embankment and onto dry land.

The LaSPCA took possession of the dog and is looking for its owner.