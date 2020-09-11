A fitting homegoing for Backstreet Museum founder Sylvester Francis

NEW ORLEANS— Family friends and the Treme community turned out today for a beautiful, albeit colorful celebration of the life of Sylvester Francis. Francis founded the Backstreet Cultural Museum in the former Blandin Funeral Home to celebrate the culture of our city’s brass bands, Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs, and the Mardi Gras Indians.
You can view the complete service as it was streamed on the D.W.Rhodes Facebook Page
Here is more of the celebration of the life of Sylvester Francis from the D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home Facebook Page