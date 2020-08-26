A firefighter has advice to save your life

PEARL RIVER, La – Storm season is portable generator season.

And just like with the storms, with generators, safety comes first.

WGNO’s Bill Wood has the man who knows.

He’s Captain Mitchell Geissler.

He’s been a firefighter for two decades.

He knows what you need to know when it comes to making sure your portable generator does not generate a 911 call that brings out the fire department.

First all, make sure the generator has lots of space.

At least five feet from any windows, walls or vents.

Before you fuel, make sure its cool.

Touch the generator to see if it’s cool.

If you hard wire your generator, make sure you get a professional to do the job.

And finally, make sure your smoke detector is working.

A must during hurricane season and portable generator season.