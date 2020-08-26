Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

Guidelines for Reopening Schools

Dr. Rachel Answers Coronavirus Questions

Latest Coronavirus News

A firefighter has advice to save your life

Local

Storm season is portable generator season

by: , with photojournalist Justin Abshire

Posted: / Updated:

PEARL RIVER, La – Storm season is portable generator season.

And just like with the storms, with generators, safety comes first.

WGNO’s Bill Wood has the man who knows.

He’s Captain Mitchell Geissler.

He’s been a firefighter for two decades.

He knows what you need to know when it comes to making sure your portable generator does not generate a 911 call that brings out the fire department.

First all, make sure the generator has lots of space.

At least five feet from any windows, walls or vents.

Before you fuel, make sure its cool.

Touch the generator to see if it’s cool.

If you hard wire your generator, make sure you get a professional to do the job.

And finally, make sure your smoke detector is working.

A must during hurricane season and portable generator season.

Share this story

Weather Video

Friday morning weather with Hank Allen

Laura leaves a trail of destruction. Localized heavy rain risk locally.

Laura moving north with devastating impacts

Scot Hurricane Laura Hit

Meteorologist Scot Pilie 10PM Hurricane Laura Update

Meteorologist Scot Pilie Wednesday 4PM Laura Update

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

91° / 78°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 91° 78°

Saturday

89° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 89° 77°

Sunday

88° / 79°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 88° 79°

Monday

88° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 79°

Tuesday

91° / 79°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 91° 79°

Wednesday

90° / 77°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 90° 77°

Thursday

89° / 77°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 89° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

89°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

88°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

85°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

83°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
80°

79°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

82°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

85°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

86°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

88°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
88°

88°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
88°

87°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
87°

87°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
87°

86°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
86°

Popular

Latest News

More News