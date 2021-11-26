A feast designed and delivered to New Orleans heroes

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – They’re serving a buffet in a box.

That’s how they’re celebrating the season.

Serving first responders at the new, New Orleans Four Seasons.

It’s the hotel’s way to count blessings and give thanks to folks who give all year long.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood has the story.

The location for the story is the new, New Orleans Four Seasons Hotel.

It’s in the old World Trade Center, downtown.

It’s the first Thanksgiving in New Orleans for the Four Seasons folks.

They wanted to do something with real gratitude.

So they celebrated with Four Seasons style.

And Four Seasons food.

They’re cooked up the traditions.

Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans.

And pumpkin pie.

Then they stuffed it all into a box.

A buffet in a box.

And they invited New Orleans police officers, firefighters, and paramedics.

On the job, working on the holiday.

The reaction was pure thankfulness.

Here’s what Sgt. L. B. Davis says, “for community policing, this is the essence, the essence of community policing, the community working with the police department to feel their gratitude, and we are very thankful.”

Four Seasons General Manager Mali Carow says she is equally grateful, “our entire team is here today volunteering to help take care of those working for us on this holiday.”

And backstage, back in the kitchen, Executive Chef Nicholas Owen has a moment to reflect, “as a chef, food is the best way to show my life and my thanks for others, this one is good to go.”

Good to go.

In a buffet in a box.