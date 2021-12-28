A dream of a deal comes true for a New Orleans school

When you wish upon a star

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Somebody in a class, somewhere at St. Augustine High School, must’ve been wishing upon a star.



The New Orleans high school just struck a deal with Disney that gives St. Aug grads a big-time, big-table meeting with Mickey and Minnie.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is at St. Aug chatting with President Aulston Taylor.

He says, “and right now, we got a few candidates and get into gear and make it happen.

Bill Wood asks, “what does the Disney chapter add to the already spectacular story at St. Aug?”

Aulston Taylor says, “this St. Aug-Disney deal is magical.”

The Disney deal is for St. Aug grads in college. They’ll get paid internships and get up close to what Disney does like nobody else.

That means St. Aug junior Josh Mirabin is happy about heading to the happiest place on earth.

He says. “ever since I was a kid I’ve always enjoyed Disney, it’s like a childhood dream come true being in a partnership with them.”

And for St. Aug senior Zion Brown, he says it like this. “hopefully those dreams can become realities.”