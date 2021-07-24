‘A Dream Come True’ school supply giveaway Saturday in the Lower 9th Ward

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On July 24, children’s book author and community leader Jared The Dreamer will present “A Dream Come True,” a community event for kids, as part of his campaign to increase child literacy in the city of New Orleans.

The event will take place in the Lower 9th Ward at 6117 St. Claude Avenue from 4:30 p.m. to

7:30p.m.

Kids will receive free school supplies, entertainment, and free book readings, including a live reading by Jared The Dreamer with his latest children’s books.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information about Jared The Dreamer or his campaigns, visit his website.

