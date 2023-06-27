ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Employees with the St. Tammany Parish School Public School System will see an increase in salary for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

The announcement reportedly comes after month-long negotiations led by Superintendent Frank Jabbia, who says the goal was to keep the pay competitive while being financially responsible.

The board made the decision on June 22 that employees who work more than 180 days will receive increases based on the number of days worked. Certified employees will see a $1,000 salary increase, while support employees will see a $700 increase. Also approved for eligible employees were new stipends and supplemental pay.

“Our employees absolutely deserve this pay increase,” said Jabbia. “We have such a dedicated team who focuses on doing what’s best for our students and I will continue to do whatever I can to provide them the best compensation possible.”

The board says the increase was done in hopes of benefitting the students and the community with increased teacher retention that will keep the educational standards for the parish high.

The outline below is a breakdown of the increase, stipends, and supplemental pay:

$1,000 (two levels) salary increase for certificated employees.

$700 (two levels) salary increase for support employees. Employees who work more than 181 days will receive pay level increases based on the days worked.

Non-management support employees who earn or have existing approved certifications/licensures from accredited institutions can submit an application to their immediate supervisor to earn at least a one-step salary increase. The applications will be sent to STPPS Administration for vetting and approval.

All custodians working at schools that host summer programs will be eligible for a one-time stipend of $500 ($500 for June and $500 for July as applicable).

Bus aides that act as a substitute on another bus and have to travel farther than their normal morning and afternoon commute will be paid mileage for any extra miles traveled beyond their established commute miles.

Flag team/Color Guard of sports teams will be added to the list of sports eligible for a 3% coaching stipend.

Food Service employees will be paid a uniform clothing allowance of $100 each contract year by August 31.

There will be no increase in health insurance premiums or change in benefits including, co-pays, deductibles and out-of-pocket costs for employees.

