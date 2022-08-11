Toups’ Meatery

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Nestled just blocks from the historic New Orleans City Park, Chef Isaac Toups brings something wonderful to the area in the form of Toups’ Meatery. In 2012, the talented Chef and his wife/co-owner Amanda Toups opened Toups’ Meatery in Mid-City New Orleans.

The contemporary Cajun restaurant is a glimpse into “Isaac’s Id” – the Cajun rustic cookery he grew up knowing, with his unique updated, sophisticated approach. Chef Toups is said to exemplify the new guard of Cajun chefs.

At Toups’ Meatery, diners will find authentic cracklins’ on the menu which have been called “equal to Christendom’s finest,” and just like at his family’s table, cocktails are available by the pitcher along with the Meatery Board – a wonderful selection of house-cured meats and accompaniments.

The menu, broken down by small and large plates, includes signature dishes like slow-cooked Lamb Neck with black eye pea ragout and fennel; Confit Chicken Thighs ham braised greens, dijon cream and lardons; and Gulf Seafood Couvillon, along with other robust dishes reflect Chef’s refined approach to his deep-rooted Louisiana family traditions.

Chef Isaac Toups

Toups’ Meatery is located at 845 North Carrollton Avenue, in New Orleans. The restaurant’s hours are:

Lunch from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday to Friday

Dinner from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday

Dinner from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday

Brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday

Happy Hour is available Tuesday to Saturday from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The restaurant is closed on Sunday evenings

Chef Isaac Toups was a finalist for James Beard “Best Chef: South” and Bravo TV’s “Top Chef” season 13 “Fan Favorite.” A native of Rayne, Louisiana – the heart of Cajun country – Toups is known for his “born and braised” culinary style.

His unique combination of childhood roots, heavily influenced by both grandmothers, along with honing his skills in some of New Orleans’ most acclaimed restaurants – including a decade of fine dining experience in Emeril Lagasse’s New Orleans kitchens – gives Chef Isaac Toups a cutting-edge that is unrivaled.

Meatery Board Photo Credit Denny Culbert

Toups released his first cookbook, Chasing the Gator – Isaac Toups & the New Cajun Cooking (Little, Brown and Company) on October 23, 2018, alongside co-author Jennifer V. Cole. Named one of the best cookbooks of 2018 by both The New York Times and Southern Living, Chasing the Gator takes readers on a fun-filled journey through modern Cajun cooking with tricks, tips, recipes and stories.

In Fall 2019, Toups unveiled the first two hot sauces in the collection: the bold, bodacious Smokey Green and the quintessential hot Louisiana Liquid Snake. The hot sauces can be purchased at Toups Meatery. Most recently, Toups launched his brand-new spice line in partnership with Spiceology. His bold and flavorful Cajun spices can be purchased online or in person at Toups Meatery.