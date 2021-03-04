A Broadway classic is back

'Arsenic & Old Lace' is on stage at Jefferson Performing Arts Center

METAIRIE, La – On a new stage, an 80-year-old legend is back.

It’s Arsenic & Old Lace.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says the show was a Broadway hit back in the forties, now it’s on stage at Jefferson Performing Arts Center.

Two of the stars of the show are Janet Shea and Helen Blanke.

They put on this killer comedy show.

It’s the second, big, full cast, main stage show for the folks at Jefferson Performing Arts Society.

Good seats are still available.

And the seats are all social distanced.

The theater is allowing just 250 seats at each performance.

That’s about a third of capacity.