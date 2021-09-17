A bloody-good performance that could save somebody’s life

'God of Carnage' cast and crew donate blood

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) – It’s the performance that deserves a standing ovation.

From Jefferson Performing Arts Society, folks from the show God Of Carnage are used to giving it all.

Now, they really are.

WGNO’s Bill Wood discovers these show business folks giving their blood.

They’re donating at Ochsner Blood Bank.

And just in time.

During the pandemic.

After Hurricane Ida, the need is big for blood.

As always, the show must go on.

And it will.

God of Carnage hits the stage on October 1, for ticket information, just click right here, please.

If you want to give blood, you can click on this link or call 504-842-3375.

