A big one year anniversary for JAMNOLA

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Opening a business during a pandemic can be daunting, especially if that business is not an essential service like healthcare or a food service.

But a unique art space, called JAMNOLA, is an interactive experience that actually opened during the pandemic

Founder Jonny Liss says, “It was absolutely the right time to do it. The city needed us. It was a distraction from everything going on. It wasn’t easy. We transformed everything to be safe. But if I had to do it all over again, I’d do it exactly the same way.”

From the imaginations of 29 artists, this menagerie of color and sensory stimulation takes you into another world. Malcolm Brown is one of those artist and his creation is the Adinkrahene sound wall that creates as you touch the elements. The common themes of JAMNOLA are New Orleans cultural gems

“We’ve still stayed with the reservation only system. It’s timed ticketing and you go online and pick a time slot and then you show up, we’ll scan you in and you’ll be on a semi private or a private tour,” said Liss.

And just that the city has evolved so too have the exhibits at JAMNOLA. In other words if you visited last year, then there’s something new this time around. That part of the growth of this incredible space

According to Liss, “Before we were just a place for people to come and feel safe and now we want to sort of explode and let everyone see us and keep building on this community.”

Click here for more information on JAMNOLA