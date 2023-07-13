NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The selection process in the search for a new police chief in New Orleans has caught the attention of the Louisiana Congressional Delegation in Washington.

On Wednesday, July 12, Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) called for transparency from the city and Mayor LaToya Cantrell during a speech on the senate floor.

“Tell us who the six remaining semi-finalists are. Give us their names,” said Kennedy. “Let us hear from them. Give us time to look at their record. Give us time to ask fair, but tough, questions. Let us make this decision together because we’re all going to have to live with it.”

Cantrell confirmed Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork is one of the six semifinalists in the search.

No other names have been released. In a week, the remaining six will take part in a two-day assessment, and from there, the list will be cut down to three.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories