NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Lakefront homeowners are waiting for what will happen next with the plans for Pontchartrain Beach.

Last night we brought you concerns about the current plans from two neighbors.

After a meeting with the beach board, we hear from them again on what they think will happen now.

“We’ve seen elements of the feedback appear in the lease. It’s just it’s been watered down,” says Harold Matherne, Lake Oaks Security District Board.

And they still have unanswered questions. More than two dozen people spoke out today at the Lakefront management authority meeting after neighbors spent months asking for a change to voice their concerns.

Ashley Haspel with the Lake Terrance Property Owners Association says even after this morning she feels like the Pontchartrain Beach Foundation did not listen to what’s worrying homeowners and that the lease is already a done deal in disguise.

She adds most of the people at today’s meeting were not even from New Orleans. But Guy Williams with the board claims they are eager to collaborate.

Neighborhoods are mainly concerned about trash and security and according to Williams that has already been addressed.

“We have a security consultant that is going to present a security plan with uniformed officers plus video surveillance and camera surveillance,” says Pontchartrain Beach Foundation board member Guy Williams.

The board was supposed to vote on the plans next week, but we’re hearing that is no longer on the agenda. We are still waiting to learn when that vote will take place.

