NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— All the funding needed to build a new state-of-the art stadium in the 9th Ward is almost there. The new stadium is set to be built behind George Washington Carver High School.

There’s been talk for 15 years of a new stadium, and folks in the neighborhood say they will believe it when they see it.

“There was funds, but who knows what happens to those funds,” Karen Carter, who works in the neighborhood said.

Congressman Troy Carter has been instrumental in this project and is setting the record straight that the funding is almost all there. The new football and soccer stadium will have between 3,000 and 5,000 seats and is estimated to cost $8-million dollars.

“Through the budget process we were able to secure 3.5 million dollars to encourage the state and local government for what we believe will be an incredible catalyst in the Upper Ninth Ward.

New Orleans City Council recently donated $1-million dollars.

Troy Carter says that the project is about $1-million dollars shy.

Still some neighbors are skeptical and don’t know if a stadium is the best way to be spending that money with other issues being top of mind.

“It has its pros and cons. They think it will be beneficial, but will it stop crime? Stop people from breaking into cars,” Karen Carter said.

Leaders say it will bring a tremendous amount of growth to the area.

“I would tell those neighbors you have every bit of reason to be a little suspect, but sit back and we will prove it. We believe this is a home run,” Troy Carter said.

If everything goes as planned construction on the new stadium could begin as early as next year.