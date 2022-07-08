NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— In less than two weeks a new National hotline number will be available for mental health issues.

It is easy to remember, just three numbers and it could be a lifeline in a mental health crisis.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, “988” will make its official debut on July 16th. Currently if you dial “988” it’ll be transferred to the already existing National Suicide Hotline.

“It is easier to remember, 988 just like 911, instead of a 10-digit number in a crisis that’s just hard,” Dione Joseph-Breckenridge, School-based Clinician Manager with DePaul Community Health Center said.

“988” will be the new suicide prevention hotline number for people in need.

“It will help someone really in need or someone who’s trying to help someone in need,” she said.

Dione Joseph-Breckenridge with DePaul Community Health Center says right now many call 911 and overwhelm 911 Call Centers when they are having a mental health crisis. The new “988” will help funnel those calls.

Statistics show nearly half a million people committed suicide over the last ten years, so this new “988” will be very helpful.

“The need is great, everyone is under lots of pressure, we had people isolated during COVID-19, people are struggling financially and emotionally,” she said.

She went on to say, “People are just on edge, so mental health services are needed now more than ever.”

If you dial the current suicide hotline number which is 1-800-273-8255 that will stay operational even when 988 goes into effect.

If you have a non-emergency and need clinic services at DePaul Community Health Center, call 504-207-3067.