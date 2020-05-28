92-year-old driver killed in Ascension Parish crash

ASCENSION PARISH, LA.– The Louisiana State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish that killed a man from Gonzales.
According to investigators, at around 5:00 p.m. Thursday, 92-year-old Thomas Ayo, was driving south on George Rouyea Road in a 2016 Nissan Frontier when He stopped at a stop sign at Louisiana Highway 934. At that time, it appears that he proceeded into the intersection without clearing it and was struck by a 2007 GMC Yukon. He suffered fatal injuries in the crash.
Investigators say that both drivers were properly restrained and the driver of the Yukon was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.