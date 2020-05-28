92-year-old driver killed in Ascension Parish crash

NEW ORLEANS-- During the pandemic, Bryan "Birdman" Williams and Ronald "Slim" Williams of Cash Money Records have been giving away $100.00 grocery gift cards on the radio in New Orleans and now they've donated over $225,000 to Forward Together New Orleans (FTNO), the non-profit 501(c)(3) organization filling urgent gaps in community needs and available resources to protect our city. Though initially planned for May, funds will be used specifically to pay the June rent for hundreds of subsidized tenants and families who are most at need, and live in the former Magnolia, Calliope, and Melpomene projects, now known respectively as the Scattered Sites Harmony Oaks, Marrero Commons, and Guste. Tenants will be notified directly if they are included in the grant, which will go to the landlords.

WGNO's LBJ has known the Williams Brothers since their start as a small record label in the city and spoke with them today about the help and why it was important to them to give back to New Orleans.