9 feet of water crashes over Mississippi seawall

Bay St. Louis cleans up after Cristobal

by: , with photojournalist Justin Abshire

BAY ST. LOUIS, Ms – Becky Carter’s Monday morning alarm clock was four feet of water at her home.

For Becky and her husband David, cleaning up after Cristobal has not been smooth sailing.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says also navigating the storm, the Bay-Waveland Yacht Club.

Rough water rolled in, literally into the club’s first floor, creating a Mississippi muddy mess.

That happened after nine feet of water came crashing over the seawall here.

The club is cleaning up after Cristobal and plans to re-open on Wednesday.

