9-1-1 service, including special text option back on in Tangipahoa Parish

Fire engine and ambulance

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance. (Stock image/Getty)

AMITE CITY, La. (WGNO) — A day after feeling the brunt force of Hurricane Ida, many emergency services that were suspended during the peak of the storm have been resumed, like 9-1-1 emergency calling.

Tangipahoa Parish announced the return of its 9-1-1 service on Monday evening via their official Twitter account.

One significant difference is the ability for 9-1-1 texting, which is typically reserved for the deaf and hard of hearing community.

Therefore residents in need of emergency service can text 9-1-1 if voice calling cannot go through.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

