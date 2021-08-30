9-1-1 service, including special text option back on in Tangipahoa Parish

AMITE CITY, La. (WGNO) — A day after feeling the brunt force of Hurricane Ida, many emergency services that were suspended during the peak of the storm have been resumed, like 9-1-1 emergency calling.
Tangipahoa Parish announced the return of its 9-1-1 service on Monday evening via their official Twitter account.
One significant difference is the ability for 9-1-1 texting, which is typically reserved for the deaf and hard of hearing community.
Therefore residents in need of emergency service can text 9-1-1 if voice calling cannot go through.