87-year-old Mississippi man killed in Slidell crash

SLIDELL, LA.– Louisiana State Troopers are investigating a rear-end crash that killed an 87-year-old man from Pearlington, Mississippi.

Investigators say that around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, Glenn Snyder was killed when the Lexus GS300 he was driving struck a van that was broken down in the westbound lane of US 90 near Slidell.

Snyder was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say that he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available at this time.