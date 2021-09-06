835 inmates return to Orleans Parish Jail following Hurricane Ida evacuation

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported the safe return of all 835 inmates that were evacuated prior to Hurricane Ida making landfall on Sunday.

“Early this morning, the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office (OPSO) initiated the return of all evacuated inmates to our secured facilities, in accordance with the Sheriff’s Office Hurricane Recovery Plan,” said Orleans Parish Sheriff Marlin N. Gusman

“We worked in coordination with the Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections and the Louisiana Sheriff’s Task Force on the transfer process, which has been completed.”

This OPSO has been on High Alert Status since Friday, Aug. 27 and supervised 143 inmates arrested after the hurricane.