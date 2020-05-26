8 teens injured at Lake Charles graduation party shooting

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Authorities say three teenagers suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds and three others were grazed by bullets when gunfire erupted at a Memorial Day graduation party in Louisiana.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said there were nearly 200 unsupervised teenagers at the party in Lake Charles.

Deputies say two other teens also suffered other minor injuries amid the panic of the shooting. Deputies say 17-year-old Devin L. Levier is responsible for the shooting. He is being treated for a gunshot wound at a hospital.

Investigators are asking the public’s help in identifying two other men who were seen holding guns at the party.