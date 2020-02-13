8 Louisiana students accused in juvenile sexual battery case

MANY, La. (AP) — Eight students at a Louisiana high school face charges after an alleged sexual assault on another student.

Louisiana State Police said Wednesday that authorities arrested seven juvenile students and an 18-year-old identified as Quacie Kerlegon. Each is enrolled at Many High School in DeSoto Parish.

Kerlegon is being held on charges of sexual battery and second-degree kidnapping. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Senior Trooper Casey Wallace says the juveniles also face sexual battery and second-degree kidnapping charges as well as pornography involving juveniles.