8 arrested, 4 sought as Terrebonne Parish cracks down on gang activity

HOUMA, La – The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office has rounded up eight members of what police describe as a “violent street gang,” and four more suspects remain at large.

The alleged gang members call themselves “Bag Chasin Babies” and the “Schriever Gorillas,” according to police. Sheriff Tim Soignet said he created a gang unit consisting of members of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau and Narcotics Division.

The gang unit started by investigating a daylight shooting at a Sonic on July 19. The subsequent investigations lead to charges including attempted second degree murder, racketeering, aggravated criminal damage to property, drug possession, and weapons charges.

The eight suspected gang members who have been arrested range in age from 17 to 22-years-old. Most of the suspects have been arrested before, according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Twenty-one-year-old Travis Mart, Jr., 19-year-old Raymond Celestine, 19-year-old Daquan Sylvester, and 20-year-old Chad Alex remain at large.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the four wanted subjects is asked to contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 876-2500 or the Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 800-743-7433