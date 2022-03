NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a pair of seemingly unrelated shootings that occurred on Saturday morning.

The first of which, left a 9-year-old girl hospitalized with a gunshot wound to her leg.

The incident occurred before 1 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Prieur Street.

At approximately the same time, a man was found shot in the 2600 block of Gladiolus Street.

The victim was hospitalized for treatment.

Both shootings are under investigation.