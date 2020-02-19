75th Anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima Commemoration Ceremony at the WWII Museum

The National WWII Museum is having a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima. The ceremony will feature the US Marine Corps Brass Quintet, the US Marine Corps Color Guard, and guest speaker Colonel Torrens G. Miller, the Commanding Officer of Headquarters Battalion and Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, Marine Forces Reserve and Keith Huxen PhD, the Museum’s Senior Director of Research and History in the Institute for the Study of War and Democracy.
75th Anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima Commemoration Ceremony
- Wednesday, February 19, 2020
- 11:00am – 11:45am
- National WWII Museum
- US Freedom Pavilion: The Boeing Center
- 945 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA 70130
- Free and Open to the Public
- If you can’t make it to the event, you can watch it LIVE here.
