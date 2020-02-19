75th Anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima Commemoration Ceremony at the WWII Museum

ARLINGTON, VA – NOVEMBER 21: Restoration of the Iwo Jima U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial has been completed, on November 21, 2017 in Arlington, Virginia. PhilanthropistDavid Rubenstein donated $5.37ÃŠmillion dollars to refurbish the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

The National WWII Museum is having a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima. The ceremony will feature the US Marine Corps Brass Quintet, the US Marine Corps Color Guard, and guest speaker Colonel Torrens G. Miller, the Commanding Officer of Headquarters Battalion and Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, Marine Forces Reserve and Keith Huxen PhD, the Museum’s Senior Director of Research and History in the Institute for the Study of War and Democracy.

75th Anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima Commemoration Ceremony

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

11:00am – 11:45am

National WWII Museum US Freedom Pavilion: The Boeing Center 945 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA 70130

Free and Open to the Public

