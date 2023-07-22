SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office reports that a 7-year-old boy is dead following a drowning incident in Slidell on Saturday, July 22.

St. Tammany Parish Coroner Charles Preston said the drowning occurred late Saturday morning at a location that has not been released.

Preston said the incident appears to have happened when the boy was temporarily left unattended.

The parents of the child have been notified and the Coroner’s Office will not be releasing the identity of the child due to his age, Preston said.

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office did not release any additional information.