RESERVE. La. — Summer 7-on-7 competition continued Wednesday with several area schools showing off their talented skill players at Joe Keller Memorial Field.

The field featured East St. John, St. Charles Catholic, Lutcher, Archbishop Shaw, John Curtis, and East Ascension.

The competitions will continue to be held weekly leading up to the 2022 high school football season.

Some of the top plays from Wednesday’s action.

WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, returns for a 31st season on Friday, August 19th.

You can catch all of the fun every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW and again at midnight on WGNO.